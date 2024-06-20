KC Soundcheck: Sass-A-Brass

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Sass-A-Brass, the city's only LGBTQ+ street parade brass band, wants to bring "infectious joy" to the streets of Kansas City. The group, which formed in 2018, now has about 30 rotating members.

The band takes inspiration from Mardi Gras and second-line traditions. They purposefully recruit players at varying levels of experience to encourage diversity and accessibility.

Bandleader Rosie O'Brien co-founded Sass-A-Brass to provide a safe space for underrepresented groups through community-based musical performances.

"In Kansas and Missouri, our states are actively trying to oppress and demonize and criminalize queer and trans people," said Leslie Butsch, a member of the group. "So to go into the streets, be proud and be visible... it's a radical act."

Sass-A-Brass recently performed at the Boulevardia, Lawrence Pride, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art's Night/Shift event, and at PorchFest. Their upcoming performances include a show on the KC Streetcar and the People's Pride in the West Bottoms.

