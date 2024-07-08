What Kansas City teachers learned from surviving their first year on the job

The Missouri State Teacher Association found that 70% of teachers in the state have considered leaving the field in 2024.

With Missouri facing a teacher shortage, maintaining first-year educators could be an important step to solving the issue.

Three elementary school teachers shared with KCUR's Up To Date how they approached their recent first years, and how they plan to tackle the next.

The three elementary teachers talked about the challenges they faced and what encourages them to stay in the field.

"The difference between a first-year teacher and a second-year teacher is that the second-year teacher knows everything is going to be OK," said Maggie Quinn, who teaches 3rd grade at the Academy for Integrated Arts.

