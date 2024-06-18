© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Why the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival brought back 'Julius Caesar' in an election year

By Steve Kraske,
Aurora Wilson
Published June 18, 2024 at 1:51 PM CDT
Eight people in togas perform on a stage.
Brian Collins
/
Heart of America Shakespeare Festival
The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will run until June 30 in Southmoreland Park.

Performances of William Shakespeare's play "Julius Caesar" are taking place in Southmoreland Park, next to the Nelson-Atkins, through June 30. This cautionary tale explores themes of political turmoil and betrayal.

The annual Heart of America Shakespeare Festival has returned to Kansas City, this time with the story of Julius Caesar's assassination and the turmoil that led to a civil war.

Sidonie Garrett, the director of this play and the executive artistic director of the organization, says she brought this show back to Kansas City to encourage “critical thinking” this election year.

“Watching a play like this reminds us we have choices, we have to think about what those choices are, and if you make a choice something is going to come of it,” said Garrett.

  • Sidonie Garrett, executive artistic director and director of "Julius Caesar"
  • John Rensenhouse, actor
  • Chioma Anyanwu, actor

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until June 30 at Southmoreland Park, 4600 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111

