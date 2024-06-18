Why the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival brought back 'Julius Caesar' in an election year

The annual Heart of America Shakespeare Festival has returned to Kansas City, this time with the story of Julius Caesar's assassination and the turmoil that led to a civil war.

Sidonie Garrett, the director of this play and the executive artistic director of the organization, says she brought this show back to Kansas City to encourage “critical thinking” this election year.

“Watching a play like this reminds us we have choices, we have to think about what those choices are, and if you make a choice something is going to come of it,” said Garrett.



Sidonie Garrett, executive artistic director and director of "Julius Caesar"

executive artistic director and director of "Julius Caesar" John Rensenhouse , actor

, actor Chioma Anyanwu, actor

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, until June 30 at Southmoreland Park, 4600 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111