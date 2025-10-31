Head Start families in Kansas City get good news for now, while service providers take a risk

More than 2,350 Kansas City children and their families who depend on Head Start for early education, health and food services will still have access to those supports into November.

But the decision to extend those services will come at financial risk to 17 Head Start providers in Clay, Jackson and Platte counties. That’s because the Mid-America Regional Council, which administers the program in the area, hasn’t received federal grants since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1 — grants they need to reimburse their partner organizations.

“The need in our community continues. We have seen increases in requests from our families, so we cannot stop the work that we are doing,” said Erin Bradley, executive director of Front Porch Alliance , a nonprofit that provides Head Start services in Kansas City, at a press conference Tuesday.

The shutdown led to some concern Head Start programs would close at the beginning of November, but organizations like Bradley’s have agreed — if only temporarily for some — to continue.

“Our families cannot wait,” Bradley said.

Bradley was joined by MARC officials, fellow Head Start program directors and parents to emphasize the need for federal funding.

Federal grants make up one-fifth of Front Porch Alliance’s overall budget and the entirety of their early childhood budget. They are stretching every dollar to ensure they can continue services and keep everyone employed, Bradley said. And providers remaining open are not assured they will be reimbursed retroactively when the new grant starts, according to MARC.

“Families are scared and they’re looking to us to provide some of those answers,” Bradley said. “With the uncertainty we’re also facing, we’re trying to stay as positive as possible but everything changes on a day-to-day basis.”

The National Head Start Association estimates 1,311 staff members and 3,702 children across Missouri could be impacted if centers like this were to close. Nearly 65,000 children could lose access to the program nationwide.

“I’m standing here today as a mother whose family’s life is balanced on the foundation that Head Start provides,” said Rose Crosby, a Kansas City resident whose child is part of a home-based program, which means they have an assigned home visitor who drops by regularly to help with a variety of issues.

“For many of us, Head Start isn’t just a quality preschool, it's an entire infrastructure that lets us survive and thrive,” she said.

Beyond educating her child, Crosby said they’ve helped coach her as a parent. And lessons on nutrition, child development and mental health have helped break down other barriers she may have struggled with.

Their home visitor is more than just some case worker, Crosby said, she’s a lifeline and a part of their family — someone Crosby’s known since before her child was born. Without federal funding to fund Head Start, that invaluable resource is gone.

“It’s like I’m losing a family member, someone who has truly supported me through everything,” she said.

Without Head Start, Crosby said she would also lose a vital resource for putting food on the table, as the program often helps connect families to additional resources. That’s an issue facing families nationwide as the shutdown stalls federal food assistance.

In the Excelsior Springs School District, another Head Start provider that receives grant money through MARC, about 50% of the K-12 student population is eligible for free and reduced lunch, according to Dr. Katie Andreasen, director of the early childhood center for the district. There are few pediatricians and dental partners as well, which means Head Start partners play an especially critical role as a bridge for the 40 kids enrolled there.

Luckily, Andreasen says Excelsior Springs’ program will stay open through the school year.

“Head start needs continued funding because it’s an investment in our future,” she said.

Other organizations have fewer options, said Kasey Lawson, MARC’s Head Start director. It depends on how deep their reserves are and whether private partners are willing to chip in.

“MARC continues to work with our congressional delegation and national organizations,” Lawson said. “Additionally, we received word that the federal office of Head Start will work to expedite Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 grants — which includes ours — once the government reopens.”