Thousands of Kansas City kids could lose Head Start programs if government shutdown drags on

More than 2,000 children in the Kansas City area could be left in the lurch if Head Start programs temporarily close as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Mid-America Regional Council, which oversees Head Start programs in Jackson, Clay and Platte counties, said it’s not received notice of award for the grant cycle beginning on Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown.

Without certainty of reimbursement, MARC said it can’t incur any expenses for Head Start services after Oct. 31 and may need to temporarily close centers.

Kasey Lawson, director of MARC's Head Start program, said in a Monday news conference that temporarily closing sites would have a “profound effect” on partner agencies, staff and the families they serve.

“Head Start is more than just education. We also provide children and families with support services for mental health disabilities, health and nutrition services,” she said. “These are critical services that support the basic needs to help families grow and succeed.”

More than 2,300 children are served by and 400 staff are employed by MARC Head Start sites. The federally funded early childhood education program is provided to low-income families at no cost until their child is 5 years old.

MARC partners with 17 organizations to offer Head Start services , including in the Blue Springs, Center, Excelsior Springs, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit and Raytown school districts.

The organization asked partner agencies to prepare contingency plans should the shutdown continue through the end of October.

Lawson said some Head Start providers will be able to stay open for a limited period of time despite the risk of no reimbursement, but that depends on their financial needs and reserves.

MARC is still waiting to hear back from all of its providers on how the shutdown will impact their services, and plans to share any updates on its website .

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas urged U.S. House leaders to join U.S. senators to quickly resolve the budget standoff and end the shutdown.

"Closing early childhood care for thousands of Kansas City children and families will have devastating effects on thousands of Kansas City families, workplaces, and most importantly, kids,” Lucas said in a statement. “Cutting early childhood programs through Head Start is cruel to Kansas City and American families.”