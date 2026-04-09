Missouri House passes bill to allow more adults to earn their high school diploma virtually

The Missouri House reconsidered and passed an adult education bill Wednesday that failed last week .

It seeks to expand a program for Missourians who have dropped out of high school to get their diplomas virtually.

"I do believe in second chances, not just for this bill, but for individuals who went through the educational system and for some reason did not get a diploma," said Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, who started the reconsideration process.

Lewis and the bill sponsor, Rep. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, said their fellow representatives should rethink their no votes because it would aid teenage mothers who were forced to drop out of high school.

"This is a hand up, not a handout approach," Hurlbert said. "This is a way that we can help these families get on their feet, become productive Missourians, get better job opportunities."

Representatives voted 94-48 in favor of the bill Wednesday. When it was first considered, HB 3239 failed on a 55-95 vote.

The legislation would remove a 2028 expiration date on the state's current virtual diploma program , open it to more virtual vendors and shift oversight to the state's current K-12 virtual school program.

Last week's opposition came from a provision of the bill that would have funded the program with up to $4 million from the state's K-12 education budget – which opponents say is already underfunded .

Lewis said the program cost is a small portion of the education budget and Missourians without a diploma cost the state more money through public support programs such as SNAP and Medicaid.

Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia, said the legislation is unnecessary because the state has existing options for adults to obtain GEDs or diplomas, including ones that are cheaper and use federal funding.

"The workforce diploma program, which is what this bill is about, is the most expensive model to the state," Steinhoff said. "It's graduating the fewest students we've got."

The bill now goes to the Senate.

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