Kansas City woke up to snow and more is on the way. Latest on winter storm

A light snow blanketed the Kansas City region Saturday morning, as outside temperatures sent windchills as low as -19 degrees.

A massive winter storm, stretching from Central Texas through the Northeast , rolled into Kansas City Friday, sending temperatures plunging. Precipitation is expected throughout the day Saturday into Sunday, with predicted snow totals between 2-6 inches.

Snow has spread across the area and will continue through the day today and into Sunday morning. Snowfall accumulations are trending downward with 2-6" expected. Despite the lower snowfall totals, travel impacts are still expected today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gVfYSn184F — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 24, 2026

Kansas City crews began putting snow brine on the roads Thursday and will continue to treat and plow the streets throughout the weekend. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm, activating the state National Guard to help support local communities.

Kansas City, Missouri, is responsible for plowing 6,000 miles of roadway in the city. Residents can track snow operations and see how recently a snow plow or salt truck cleared a street on the city’s snow plow map .

Public Works director Michael Shaw said the city has about 350 people working 24/7 to clear the streets, working on 12-hour shifts. Crews will do continuous plowing throughout the storm to make sure the roads don’t get completely blocked.

Lisa Rodriguez / KCUR 89.3 A worker clears sidewalks near the Country Club Plaza on Jan. 24, 2026.

Highway traffic was slow Saturday morning, with a few stalled vehicles on area interstates, according to the KC Scout traffic management system in Missouri and Kansas.

Still, local and state officials have been warning residents for days to avoid driving if possible.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR A RideKC bus heads north on Troost Avenue during a snowstorm Jan. 24, 2026.

Captain Scott White, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said his department will work closely with the Missouri Department of Transportation to keep drivers safe. If people must travel, they should prepare ahead of time with a full tank of gas, a charged phone and a winter survival kit.

Kansas City's bus system, Ride KC, told riders to anticipate delays and to dress extra warmly.

ICYMI: Rider Alert: Inclement Weather (January 24–25, 2026)



All should anticipate delays due to extreme weekend storm conditions. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly while waiting at bus stops.



For more information on the winter storm, please visit: https://t.co/65LmAWWd4Q pic.twitter.com/AaOfrtrEjz — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 24, 2026

As of 10 a.m. electric utility Evergy was reporting only 10 power outages, according to their website . Spokesperson Courtney Lewis said this week that the utility did not expect widespread outages and has extra staff monitoring power plants through the weekend.

“Those people will take steps to make sure that coal reserves won’t freeze, they keep ice from blocking water intakes for steam units,” Lewis said. “And then they monitor the renewable generation sites for icing, such as our solar and wind facilities.”

Lewis says if you lose power, you should stay inside. If you’re using a generator, follow directions and don’t use it indoors. And stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A Missouri Dept. of Transportation plow pushes snow off the road along a portion of 291 Highway in Lee's Summit on Saturday morning, Jan. 24, 2026.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR Despite the snow, some businesses around Kansas City, like Anchor Island Coffee on Troost Avenue, opened for business as usual on Saturday morning, Jan. 24, 2026.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Geese on the west lake in Lakewood in Lee's Summit huddle together Saturday morning, Jan. 24, 2026 as a light snow falls.

Warming centers

Kansas City’s shelters and warming centers opened for extended services on Dec. 1. The city’s extreme weather plan expands shelter capacity and cold-weather support for unhoused people.

Five shelter locations in the city are available with new hours and overnight beds. The city’s 10 community centers are available during the day to serve as warming centers. Public libraries also operate as a warm shelter during the cold weather.

The city offers free transportation to shelters at 4:30 p.m. every day at Hope Faith, 705 Virginia Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.