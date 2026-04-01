Kansas City had 6 record-breaking hot days in March. Flooding and severe storms are on the way

Kansas City reached 87 degrees Monday afternoon — breaking a 40-year record high for March 30 of 82 degrees.

It was the latest in a series of six broken records this month, including the earliest 90 degree day in Kansas City history and the hottest recorded in March since 1907.

Brad Temeyer is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He attributes the atypical heat to Kansas City’s placement right in the middle of cold, snowy conditions on the East Coast and warm, dry conditions on the West Coast.

“We’re in that transition zone,” Temeyer said. “So that’s where you’re seeing this battle back and forth periodically, where we see the record-breaking heat and then the strong cold fronts that are returning us back to normal or slightly below normal temperatures.”

Temeyer says the weather swing is a continuation of the pattern of fluctuating weather that Kansas City has seen throughout the winter season, which is now being carried into spring.

He says the heat will give way to cold and rainy conditions by the end of the week, with the potential for flooding and severe weather through Saturday.

Tuesday's National Weather Service outlook predicted thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with locally heavy rainfall. Expect another round of storms Friday afternoon into Saturday, possibly severe, with total rainfall exceeding four inches in some parts of the region.

“We’re looking at a much more active pattern here coming up with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms,” Temeyer said. “In those more active times, it’s really important to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive updated information.”