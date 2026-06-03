Pride Month is more than a parade in Kansas City. Here's how communities are celebrating

Kansas City’s robust LGBTQ+ community is offering a full slate of events as June's Pride Month kicks off nationwide.

Alongside annual traditions, more community-led organizations aim to blend queer celebration with activism amidst ongoing political tensions .

Events including the KC PrideFest will return to the city on June 5, featuring a slew of live performances, flash tattoos and piercings , and the June 6 parade , which starts in Westport and will end up at Theis Park.

Grassroots DIY event People’s Pride KC marks its third year hosting in the West Bottoms from June 27 to 28. The mission highlights celebrating queerness without the involvement of corporations or law enforcement, which organizers feel have interfered with celebrations in the past.

Flora Honey, one of the coordinators for People’s Pride, said the festival also aims to feature the whole spectrum of Pride that often goes overlooked.

“Everyone’s wanting to bring kink to Pride, but no one’s willing to pay homage to where it came from,” Honey said. “The white, cis-gay walking around a leather pup, who doesn't know anything about the culture, is going to be let in faster than the Black trans-woman sex worker walking around dressed as she is just because she's a Black trans woman.”

Local communities are pushing similar efforts. Vogue + Vaudeville by Moulin Noir Arts Collective allows newcomers to experience the energy of ballroom and burlesque culture.

Founder Moon Brown said that house ballroom was historically a lifeline for queer Black and brown people. Alongside learning ball language, she wants people to understand its rich history and infrastructure.

“What people see is the dip. They see the vogue,” Moon said. “They see the hands. But they don’t see the community behind it. Media focuses on the spectacle of ballroom, but it’s just always been more about survival and family and just creating spaces where people could belong.”

These are some of the Pride events taking place this month: