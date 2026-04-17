Kansas City at risk for more severe weather, with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible

The Kansas City area is at a moderate risk of severe weather today, the National Weather Service says.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected beginning this afternoon. All severe hazards will be possible but large hail will be the primary initial threat, and damaging winds will become more probable as storms organize into clusters or lines, the weather service says. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Several schools and government buildings in the metro have announced early closures today in anticipation of severe weather. Among them are Kansas City Public Schools , with all students having been released by 12:45 p.m., and all Jackson County public buildings , to be closed by 3 p.m.

Flash flooding and river flooding are possible this evening from storms capable of producing torrential rainfall. A flood watch is in effect late this afternoon through tonight, roughly along and south of Interstate 70, according to the weather service.

Friday’s storm system would be the third to roll through the metro this week.

Several tornadoes touched down in east-central Kansas on Monday, leaving a trail of damage in Miami and Franklin counties. And a storm system on Wednesday brought numerous severe thunderstorms to the Kansas City area.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday, with overnight lows falling to the mid-30s and areas of frost possible.