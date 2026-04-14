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Kansas City braces for more storms as cleanup begins from Monday's tornadoes

KCUR | By Frank Morris,
Madeline Fox
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT
Kolton George stands in front of the Knights Inn Motel in Ottawa. A Monday night tornado blew out the hotel’s roof, windows and parts of its walls.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Kolton George stands in front of the Knights Inn Motel in Ottawa, Kansas. A Monday night tornado blew out the hotel’s roof, windows and parts of its walls.

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of strong winds and hail, with a low risk of tornadoes, on Tuesday across the metro.

The Kansas City metro could see damaging wind, large hail and possible tornadoes Tuesday evening, just a day after tornadoes touched down on both sides of the state line.

One tornado landed just west of Ottawa, Kansas, and chewed a path across the southern side of town, tearing into dozens of homes and businesses.

Rooms at the Knights Inn in Ottawa were open to the sky after a tornado ripped off the roof.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Rooms at the Knights Inn in Ottawa were open to the sky after a tornado ripped off the roof.

Kolton George was staying at the Knights Inn Motel in Ottawa, and ducked into a basement just before the tornado blew out the hotel’s roof, windows and parts of its walls.

“I was laughing about it, honestly, had a few beers in me,” he said. “Then you walk out, and it’s surreal. You’re like, damn, you’re homeless now.”

All he had left was a laundry basket full of soaked clothes and two beers.

Ottawa’s risk of more twisters Tuesday night is low — the National Weather Service reports a 2% to 4% chance of tornadoes in most of the area around Kansas City.

The National Weather Service reports a low risk of tornadoes on Tuesday evening.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service reports a low risk of tornadoes on Tuesday evening.

Severe wind and hail are more likely. Most of Missouri has a 15% to 29% chance of severe wind or hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and Kansas' risk is similar all the way to the west of Marysville.

Monday night’s storms brought destruction beyond Ottawa. Another twister damaged at least 50 homes in Hillsdale, Kansas, and the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in Linn County, Missouri, near Blue Mound.
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Environment & Agriculture tornadoesstormsweatherNational Weather ServicemotelsKansas News Service
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
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