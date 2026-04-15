Kansas City area under tornado watch again, as thunderstorms roll through

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Kansas City metro as a few small yet severe thunderstorms have begun popping up across the region.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. In general, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, and residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared.

Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the main threats include baseball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 and 70 mph. He said a tornado cannot entirely be ruled out.

“If we detect rotation with the radar or we get a report of a tornado, then we would go ahead and issue a tornado warning,” Temeyer said. “But at this time, there's nothing imminent, which is why we only have the tornado watch in effect.”

WATCH vs. WARNING ft. #tacos



👀WATCH: conditions are favorable for severe weather. Continue to monitor, stay alert, and be ready to take action.



⚠️WARNING: severe weather is imminent or occurring. Take appropriate action immediately. #SevereWeather #Tornadoes #kswx pic.twitter.com/nVV7w46mVz — Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) May 5, 2022

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected Friday. The National Weather Service forecast suggests storms could arrive mid-afternoon into the evening.

Temeyer said Friday’s storm system is more robust, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, plus the possibility of hail and a tornado.

“Friday, we're looking at an enhanced risk of severe weather across the region,” Temeyer said.

Temeyer said it’s good practice for people to be “weather aware” and ensure they have multiple ways to receive updates and weather alerts.