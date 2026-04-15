© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City area under tornado watch again, as thunderstorms roll through

KCUR | By Celisa Calacal,
Emily Younker
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:28 PM CDT
Rooms at the Knights Inn in Ottawa were open to the sky after a tornado ripped off the roof.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Rooms at the Knights Inn in Ottawa were open to the sky after a tornado ripped off the roof.

Small, but severe, thunderstorms roll through the greater metropolitan area as the forecast calls for high wind, heavy rain and hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Kansas City metro as a few small yet severe thunderstorms have begun popping up across the region.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. In general, a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, and residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared.

Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the main threats include baseball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 and 70 mph. He said a tornado cannot entirely be ruled out.

“If we detect rotation with the radar or we get a report of a tornado, then we would go ahead and issue a tornado warning,” Temeyer said. “But at this time, there's nothing imminent, which is why we only have the tornado watch in effect.”

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected Friday. The National Weather Service forecast suggests storms could arrive mid-afternoon into the evening.

Temeyer said Friday’s storm system is more robust, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, plus the possibility of hail and a tornado.

“Friday, we're looking at an enhanced risk of severe weather across the region,” Temeyer said.

Temeyer said it’s good practice for people to be “weather aware” and ensure they have multiple ways to receive updates and weather alerts.
Tags
Environment & Agriculture tornadoesweatherNational Weather ServicestormsKansas City
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
Emily Younker
Emily Younker is the news editor for the Kansas News Service. She previously spent 14 years at her hometown newspaper, The Joplin Globe in Joplin, Missouri, where she was part of the award-winning team that covered the deadly May 22, 2011, tornado and its aftermath. Email her at eyounker@kcur.org.
See stories by Emily Younker
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR