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Kansas City metro hammered by rain, thunderstorms and tornado warnings Thursday night

KCUR | By Madeline Fox
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:10 PM CDT
The tornado's strong winds knocked over trash cans, stripped siding off the fronts of houses, broke windows and ripped off roofs in Belton.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR 89.3
The April 17, 2026 tornado's strong winds knocked over trash cans, stripped siding off the fronts of houses, broke windows and ripped off roofs in Belton.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clay and Jackson counties around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Strong winds blew rain sideways across the Kansas City metro on Thursday night.

At 9 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clay County and Jackson County, which was in effect until 9:45 p.m. It also reported quarter-sized hail. The entire metro area was blanketed by thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Sirens hit in midtown and downtown Kansas City around 9:16 p.m.

Evergy reported 5,700 customers without power as of 9:35 p.m. The Board of Public Utilities had more than 3,200 outages as of 9:41 p.m. Independence had 44 customers without power.

Authorities said flying debris are dangerous to those caught without shelter. Tornado warning conditions mean mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed, and roofs, windows, vehicles and trees will see damage.
Tags
Environment & Agriculture tornadoesweatherNational Weather ServicestormsClay CountyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
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