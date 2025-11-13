Missouri residents begin to receive compensation for nuclear radiation exposure

Several months after the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was expanded in July to include 21 Missouri ZIP codes, the U.S. Department of Justice reports that as of Monday, $8.57 million worth of claims have been approved for those impacted by Manhattan Project waste contamination.

The department reports that at least 176 cases have been approved for compensation through the program, which includes ZIP codes in Missouri, Kentucky, Alaska and Tennessee.

The act compensates current and former residents who developed cancers or other diseases due to radioactive waste produced by the Manhattan Project from U.S. nuclear weapons testing or from uranium mining.

The RECA program expired in June 2024 but was revived and expanded in July following efforts led by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. The list of eligible areas added over the summer included 21 eligible ZIP codes across St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. A ZIP code in the Metro East that also contained a factory that processed uranium and thorium did not make it, however.

Dawn Chapman, co-founder of Just Moms STL — a longtime advocate for expanding the program — said last week she had heard from at least 40 people in the St. Louis area who had already received RECA compensation in their bank accounts. And she said she's heard from hundreds who have received claim numbers, indicating that their applications have been approved.

The nonprofit has partnered with the St. Louis County Library to provide RECA information sessions since August, along with representatives from Hawley's office.

"Several people have applied on behalf of themselves, and they are getting that $50k," Chapman said. "What's happening is they themselves are sick, but they have also maybe done one or two applications because they are the beneficiary of a parent.

"This program has suddenly become very real. (Just Moms STL co-founder) Karen (Nickel) and I didn't think that these payments would probably be out until February (or) March. This program is probably going to retain and continue to have a quick turnaround, and so we are seeing just an enormous influx of folks that suddenly want to apply that were otherwise waiting."

She noted that the DOJ recently hired about 40 new staffers to work on RECA due to the growing interest. A source familiar with the matter confirmed the office expansion.

Brent Trout, manager of history and genealogy at the St. Louis County Library Clark Family branch on South Lindbergh Boulevard, said the library most recently held a RECA information session in October. The library has helped over 3,700 people with residency documentation, thereby proving their eligibility for compensation.

He encouraged people to take their time and read through the 24-page RECA compensation application .

"Get those vital records," Trout said. "Make sure you have the birth record, death record (and) if it's somebody deceased, the marriage record. If it looks that it's needed in the application, there's a really good chance that it's needed.

"Remember, there are plenty of people out there who are willing to help, especially the St. Louis County Library (and the) STL moms group."

The St. Charles County Library also recently held a town hall providing information on how to apply and obtain the necessary documents. The library is also helping provide resources about the RECA application online .

Chapman said the fight continues to expand RECA. She said many people in outlying areas are sick, but they need documentation to prove it.

RECA expires in 2027, but Chapman said if advocates can continue to get the longstanding program reauthorized, they'll have time to fight for more ZIP codes.

"We have to capture those people (and) capture their stories," Chapman said. "We are going to have to demonstrate and go back to the Department of Justice with those stories, not just with documents. If those people feel like they're not being heard, then they feel like they just don't matter, and that's not the case."

