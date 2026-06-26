How the Kansas City community stepped up to support KCUR in a year of federal defunding

One year ago, Congress eliminated already-allocated federal funding for public broadcasting — a devastating blow to local media and the millions who rely on it daily.

That decision wiped away $500,000 per year in funds that KCUR depended upon on to serve the people of the Kansas City region.

It was a dire moment, marking a sudden shift from how KCUR has been supported since its inception.

The community stepped up in a big way. During an emergency fundraising drive held following the rescission, thousands of gifts poured into KCUR, helping to close the gap for that fiscal year in just days.

And hundreds of you purchased specially designed "Defend" t-shirts, literally wearing your support for KCUR.

Image courtesy of Dr. S. Stites

The rescission is likely permanent, meaning KCUR will continue to rely on audience support as it never has before. And the impacts on public media as a whole will continue to reverberate: some stations have been forced to shrink, and the system is still in flux due to legal and political uncertainty.

KCUR's future is evolving as we continue the amicable separation from our license holder, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and moving from the campus to a new temporary location on the Country Club Plaza.

KCUR has remained strong because of the support from our audience.

Despite the uncertainty from events over the past year, KCUR has been able to:



We know that you, our community of supporters, will keep KCUR strong and resilient.

As the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, we at KCUR are honored that so many remain fiercely committed to the rights cemented in the 1st Amendment: the Freedom of the Press.

If you are not already a KCUR donor, we hope you will consider joining the thousands who support KCUR's local, independent public service.