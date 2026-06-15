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Up To Date

NPR CEO Katherine Maher on public media's future without federal funding

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT
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NPR CEO Katherine Maher at KCUR's Radioactive gala on Friday, June 12, 2026.
Brandon Parigo
/
NPR
Katherine Maher was in Kansas City last week for KCUR's Radioactive Gala.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss recent buyouts and layoffs, and the opportunity for public media to evolve into a broader community resource in the coming years.

Public media is in the middle of transformative change as NPR and local stations try to navigate the loss of federal funding and the shifting media landscape.

Just last month, NPR offered buyouts to over 300 employees in a move to align its payroll more closely with the new financial picture. It ultimately laid off 10 journalists, accepted 18 buyouts of news staffers, and kept other positions unfilled.

Katherine Maher, the president and CEO of NPR, came to Kansas City last week as the keynote speaker for KCUR's Radioactive fundraising gala.

Maher told KCUR that she believes stations around the country could settle into new and different roles in the future, perhaps in a similar fashion to how libraries have changed in recent years.

"When I was growing up, libraries were a place that you went, you checked out books. Now, libraries are places that you can go, and they have maker spaces, and they have events, and they teach digital literacy, and you can go online and take care of any number of sort of civic services," she explained.

"They're really multidimensional, multigenerational places, and I think public media has the opportunity to make that same transition in terms of what it is to the communities that it serves."

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Up To Date PodcastNPRjournalismNonprofitsPublic media funding
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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