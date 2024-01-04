Agriculture

-
Fewer Kansas farmers are signing up to grow hemp each year, likely because of the diminishing demand for CBD oil. But hemp advocates say there are markets for hemp fiber and grains that could still be a boon for Kansas.
-
Critics say a new federal law on labeling food products with information about whether they include genetically modified ingredients is clunky and ineffective.
-
The Seaboard plant in Guymon, Oklahoma, failed to record injuries that required more than basic first aid and place protections to prevent injuries from repetitive motions and lifting.
-
Making a Thanksgiving feast will cost more this year as the pandemic’s effect on the economy drives up food prices.
-
Since Oklahomans passed medical marijuana in 2018, 8,630 growers have opened in the state, serving nearly 10% of the state’s population with medical marijuana licenses. The rapid expansion is stressing rural electric and water infrastructure.
-
A task force is asking Kansas ranchers to take an online survey to find out where the shortage is most severe.
-
Area food banks have seen increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Gleaning is one of the ways they get fresh produce into the hands of those who need it.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has farmers facing unprecedented challenges, and this has some worried about a mental health crisis in this community.
-
Many rural residents are avoiding crowds by shopping closer to home during the pandemic.
-
Rural hospitals have been planning for the arrival of the coronavirus, but the preparations are putting some of these hospitals in financial danger.
-
Some experts worried millions of hogs would never make it into the food supply, but so far, farmers have largely avoided having to take extreme measures.
-
An executive order shores up the country’s meat production amid concerns about safety at meatpacking plants during the coronavirus pandemic
-
As millions of people file for unemployment, some farmers are scrambling to find workers.
-
The lawsuit accuses Smithfield of refusing to change its practices at its plant in Milan, Missouri, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.