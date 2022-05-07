Food Critics: The best Mexican and Latin-American dishes in Kansas City in 2022

Kansas City's cultural makeup includes food influences from around the world — but none more than Mexico. Increasingly, countries in Central and South America are also represented.

“There's a whole host of Latin countries that are starting to open little shops here,” said food writer Jenny Vergara. “But you have to look for them and you have to know where the communities are to find that really good Latin food.”

Natasha Bailey, co-host of KCUR’s podcast Hungry For Mo and executive chef of Thelma’s Kitchen , said she loves the “rich, bold flavors” she experiences in Latin American food.

Food writer Mary Bloch recommends checking out the KCK Taco Trail for new discoveries.

“They change it up, so you can try new places,” Block said of the online list of Mexican restaurants in Kansas City, Kansas. “So for people who don't know where to go, it’s a good way to explore a few new places.”

Here are KCUR’s food writers’ suggestions for their favorite Latin American restaurants and dishes.

Jenny Vergara :



Café Corazón — Spicy Azul Smoothie.

This Latin owned coffee shop now has a new location in the Crossroads in addition to the original in Westport. Both are terrific, but the Crossroads location is larger with more seating, including some outdoor tables, and a gorgeous colorful mural on the wall. The menu's full of interesting Latin themed specialty coffee drinks like cafe de olla and yerba mate and now smoothies like the Spicy Azul Smoothie made with organic blue corn, cinnamon, cacao, ancho and chipotle chile. There's also a pastry counter serving sweet and savory desserts from Pan Caliente, Elvira’s Pasteleria y Panaderia and Scratch KC.

Natasha Bailey:



Tacos El Guero — Birria tacos. This spot has a wonderful small menu which means ordering is a breeze and everything on it is fantastic. The birria tacos are rich, cheesy and delicious.

— This spot has a wonderful small menu which means ordering is a breeze and everything on it is fantastic. The birria tacos are rich, cheesy and delicious. El Pollo Guasave — Whole chicken . Order a whole chicken and combine it with their house-made beans and rice, corn tortillas, salsa and pickled vegetables. It’s simple and flavorful.

— . Order a whole chicken and combine it with their house-made beans and rice, corn tortillas, salsa and pickled vegetables. It’s simple and flavorful. Las Palmas — Seaven seas soup . This establishment focuses on Central-American Cuisine, with beef, chicken and seven seas broths with authentic ingredients and bright flavors.

— . This establishment focuses on Central-American Cuisine, with beef, chicken and seven seas broths with authentic ingredients and bright flavors. Cafe Ollama — Coffee flight. This Mexican-owned cafe offers coffee flights on Tuesdays and hosts special community pop-ups and events monthly. Grab a cup of their special blend and enjoy their handmade goods as well.

