Kansas City considers financial support for city employees seeking abortion outside Missouri

With nearly all abortions now illegal in Missouri, the Kansas City Council will vote Thursday on whether to provide city employees with a stipend to help travel out-of-state for an abortion.

Currently, the closest location for Kansas Citians seeking an abortion is the Planned Parenthood health center and the Center for Women’s Health in Overland Park, Kansas. The mayor’s office said Tuesday that they are still working out the details, including the amount of money provided for the stipend.

The upcoming vote comes nearly a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions nationwide. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt then immediately took action to put Missouri’s 2019 “trigger law” into effect.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Alexis Redfairn-Ogunyemi, a high school student from Olathe, protests the overturning of Roe v. Wade in front of Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall on Saturday.

That law prohibits nearly all abortion in the state and makes it a class B felony to induce an abortion. Abortion providers prosecuted under the law could also lose their medical license.

Missouri's abortion ban contains no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exceptions are for medical emergencies that threaten the life of the pregnant person or “create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

Abortions are still legal in Kansas, however, and the state has recently become an abortion refuge for people traveling from nearby states like Missouri and Texas.

However, on August 2, Kansas will be the first in the country to hold a referendum on abortion following the overturning of Roe. Kansans will vote on whether to amend the state constitution to remove abortion rights from the state constitution, which would likely open the doors to the GOP-controlled legislature to pass further abortion restrictions.

On Twitter , Mayor Quinton Lucas said Kansas City “will do all it can to ensure our employees and, ultimately, our residents have access to vital healthcare services. Fighting for rights is more important than words.”

Following the lead of strong folks like @tishaura in our state, Kansas City will do all it can to ensure our employees and, ultimately, our residents have access to vital healthcare services. Fighting for rights is more than words. https://t.co/jjsr8VBwxv — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 28, 2022

Lucas said the city is following the actions of St. Louis officials, who are currently hearing a bill that would create a $1 million municipal Reproductive Equity Fund to help people cover the cost of accessing an abortion, such as travel expenses. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has indicated she will sign the bill if it passes.

A bill proposed during Missouri's recently-ended 2022 legislative session would have allowed private citizens to sue anyone aiding a Missouri resident to obtain an abortion, including those who transport them and out-of-state physicians.