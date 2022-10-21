Advance voting is starting around Kansas City. Here’s where you can cast your ballot early
Locations around the KC Metro open for early voting in the coming days. Here’s a list of places you can go to vote and what you’ll need to bring to cast an early ballot.
Early, in-person voting starts around the Kansas City area in the coming days, with some new rules on the Missouri side of the metro.
This is the first year Missouri is offering no-excuse absentee voting because of a new state law that went into effect in late August.
Additionally, the new law requires Missouri voters to present photo identification in order to vote in advance or on Election Day. Kansas also requires photo identification in order to vote.
Missouri accepts the following forms of photo identification:
- Non-expired Missouri driver’s license
- State-issued ID
- Non-expired U.S. passport
- Military photo ID
Kansas accepts the following forms of photo identification:
- Driver’s license or ID card issued by the state of Kansas or another state
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- ID card issued by a Native American tribe
- Employee badge or ID from a government agency
- Student ID card from a postsecondary Kansas school
- Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state
- Public assistance ID card
Different polling locations will be open during different dates and time leading up to Election Day. Here’s a breakdown of where and when you can vote before Nov. 8.
Johnson County, Kansas:
Open Oct. 22 - Nov. 5
Arts and Heritage Center
- 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Hilltop Conference Center
- 7720 W 143rd St, Overland Park, KS 66223
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Johnson County Election Office
- 2101 E. Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061
- Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sat)
JCL Lackman Facility
- 15345 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Johnson County Northeast Offices
- 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission, KS 66202
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Johnson County Sunset Office Building
- 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
- Open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m (Sat)
Olathe Indian Creek Library
- 16100 W. 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Monticello Library
- 22435 W. 66th St, Shawnee, KS 66226
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
New Century Fieldhouse
- 551 New Century Pkwy, New Century, KS 66031
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Open beginning Oct. 29 - Nov. 5
Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center
- 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Leawood City Hall
- 4800 Town Center Dr, Leawood, KS 66211
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Oak Park Library
- 9500 Bluejacket St, Overland Park, KS 66214
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Olathe Fire Administration
- 1225 S Hamilton Cir, Olathe, KS 66061
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Shawnee City Hall
- 11110 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- 11902 Lowell Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Westwood City Hall
- 4700 Rainbow Blvd, Westwood, KS 66205
- Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m (Sat)
Wyandotte County, Kansas:
Open Oct. 24 - Nov. 7
Wyandotte County Election Office
- 850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat)
- *Open Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Open Oct. 29 - Nov. 5
Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center
- 2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106
- Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)
Eisenhower Recreation Center
- 2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)
Kane Community Center
- 3130 N. 122nd St, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Sat)
Platte County, Missouri:
Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 7
Platte County Board of Elections Office
- 2600 NW Prairie View Road, PO Box 560, Platte City, Missouri 64079
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
Jackson County, Missouri:
Open Oct. 29 - Nov. 7
Absentee Voting Office
- 110 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050
- Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Sat)
Clay County, Missouri:
Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 5
Clay County Election Board Office:
- 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty, MO 64068
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Sat)
- *Open Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clay County Annex:
- 1901 NE 48th St, Kansas City, MO 64118
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Sat)
Kansas City, Missouri:
Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 7
KCEB Training Center at Union Station
- 30 W Pershing Rd, Lower Level B, Suite 610, Kansas City, MO 64108
- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
- *Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- *Open Monday Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open Oct. 25 - Nov. 5
United Believers Community Church
- 5600 E 112th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64134
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
- *Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Whole Person
- 3710 Main St, Kansas City, Mo 64111
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
- *Open Saturday Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.