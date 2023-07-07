Man charged with murder in May mass shooting at Kansas City nightclub

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office has filed charges in the May 21 Klymax Lounge shooting that killed three people and injured two more.

36-year-old Isiah Clinton has been charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and is currently being held without bond. Investigators believe he was targeting one of the victims.

The prosecutor’s office said they believe other shooters were involved, and said the investigation is still ongoing.

Jason McConnell, 41, Antoinette Brenson, 24, and Clarence Henderson, 33, all died in the shooting. Two of the victims died at the scene, one died at a hospital.

The prosecutor’s office said a cell phone at the scene gave investigators evidence on the shooter’s possible motive, as did statements provided by the surviving victims. Baker added that surveillance video from that night will help the ongoing investigation.

“There is a lot of other physical evidence. I think that's sort of the recipe,” Baker said. “We can bring all of that together. Really, it's each piece of the puzzle that's needed here.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the proliferation of guns, combined with Missouri’s lax gun laws, are factors that contribute to shootings like the one at Klymax. Kansas City is unable to pass any local gun control regulations because of state law.

“I fully support cities having the ability to come up with responsible limits to gun access in any number of places,” Lucas said. "The community is awash in firearms, and largely firearms that are in places where people either are drinking or looking at retaliation or looking at any number of issues.”

Lucas added that the city is also working with the Regulated Industries Division, which oversees bars and nightclubs, to ensure club owners are complying with city liquor licensing laws and other rules.

“We are doubling down to make sure that we aren't just seeing the same situation again and again,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.