© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jackson County votes in one week on a stadium sales tax. Here's how the campaigns are preparing

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published March 24, 2024 at 2:09 PM CDT
A rendering shows a walkway and park connecting the proposed Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads and the T-Mobile Center downtown.
Populous
/
Kansas City Royals
A rendering shows a walkway and park connecting the proposed Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads and the T-Mobile Center downtown.

Both the Royals and groups opposing the extension of a 3/8th-cent sales tax for a downtown ballpark are ramping up their campaigns with public appearances, gatherings and ads.

With Jackson Countians voting on Tuesday, April 2, on a 3/8-cent stadium sales tax extension that would generate more than $2 billion over 40 years, voters can expect to see lots of TV ads and lots of mailers coming to homes.

The Royals and Chiefs have already poured a million dollars each into the campaign. The latest Missouri Ethics Commission campaign finance reports are due Monday, March 25. They will reveal who else, if anybody, has contributed to The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County. The report also will detail where the committee has spent its money. Campaign reports will further detail money raised by stadium opponents - the Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes.

Both sides will also be sprinting to get their respective messages out to the public before next week's vote.

The Save The Crossroads organization has a free concert at The Brick downtown on Monday at 6:00 p.m. "A vote NO defends small businesses, and promotes alternate plans for a new Royals Stadium that are more beneficial to the community as a whole," the group wrote on its website.

KC Tenants is also organizing against the tax and is recruiting people to canvass ahead of the April 2 election.

Royals owner John Sherman will be at Johnny's Tavern in the Power & Light District Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., according to a post on X by the restaurant. Sherman will "discuss the Royals vision for the Downtown Stadium and surrounding development," according to the post.

The Kansas City Downtown Neighborhood Association has released results of an email and online poll of its members that shows 57% of downtown residents are opposed to the proposed downtown ballpark, 30% are in favor and 13% are a maybe.

The Chiefs have said the team will use its portion of the tax money for improvements at and around Arrowhead Stadium.

Early voting is underway. In Kansas City there are three locations: the Kansas City Election Board office at the Shops on Blue Parkway, United Believers Community Church on 112th Ter. near Hickman Mills Dr. and The Whole Person at 37th and Main.

The rest of Jackson County can vote early at the county election office on Liberty St. in Independence. A government ID is required.
Tags
News Royals stadium proposalRoyalsKansas City RoyalsKansas City Chiefssales taxJackson County
Sam Zeff
You deserve to know what your taxpayer dollars are paying for and what public officials are doing on your behalf – I’ll work to report on irresponsible government spending in the Kansas City area and shed light on controversies that slow government down. And when you hear my voice in the morning, you know you’re getting everything you need to start your day. Email me at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now