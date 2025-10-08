Jury sentences killer of North Kansas City Police officer to death

Jurors who last week convicted Joshua Rocha of first-degree murder on Tuesday sentenced him to death.

Rocha, 28, had no audible reaction as the verdict was read in a packed Clay County courtroom. He admitted that he killed North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, during a routine traffic stop in July 2022. Rocha, whose car held several weapons, was driving to a gun store.

Vasquez’s family cried and comforted each other as the sentence was read. Formal sentencing is at 1 p.m. Nov. 24.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson is expected to hold a news conference shortly.

Because of heavy pretrial publicity, a jury was selected from a pool of St. Charles County, Missouri, residents. It took the panel just two hours to convict Rocha on first-degree murder last Thursday.

During the trial, jurors were shown dashcam video that revealed Rocha shooting Vasquez in the face even before the officer arrived at Rocha’s driver’s side door. Prosecutors, who called the shooting an “ambush,” said the only time Rocha stopped shooting was to clear his jammed AR-15, an automatic rifle. Video showed Rocha then getting out of his car to shoot Vasquez two more times.

“He let this man walk to his doom,” assistant prosecuting attorney Robert Sanders said during closing arguments. “Officer Vasquez never had a chance.”

Rocha, who surrendered a few hours after the shooting, told police that he was homeless and feared losing his car. Later, family and others testified that Rocha saw his father, a gang member, be arrested, as well as the death of some siblings.

Vasquez joined the North Kansas City Police Department in January 2021 as a recruit officer and was promoted to full officer after graduating from the KCPD Regional Police Academy in July 2021, fulfilling a lifelong dream.