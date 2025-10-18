© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
No Kings protests against Trump administration return to Kansas City: 'We're going to rise up'

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire,
Laura ZieglerJulie Denesha
Published October 18, 2025 at 1:34 PM CDT
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Kansas City's Country Club Plaza to mark the second No Kings day of the year. Throughout the day, crowds gathered across the metro, joining a wave of demonstrations against the Trump administration.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Kansas City's Country Club Plaza to mark the second No Kings day of the year. Throughout the day, crowds gathered across the metro, joining a wave of demonstrations against the Trump administration.

People gathered by the thousands across cities in the U.S. on June 14 to protest actions of the Trump administration. Organizers are expecting a bigger turnout for the second wave of protests this weekend, driven by the ongoing shutdown of the federal government and immigration crackdowns.

Protesters are gathering in Kansas City’s Mill Creek Park and elsewhere in the metro for the second wave of No Kings rallies, part of a national movement to protest the actions of the Trump administration.

Beverly Harvey, founder of Indivisible Kansas City, said the movement wants to mobilize people to save democracy.

Protesters gather at Kansas City's County Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year.
Protesters gather at Kansas City's County Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year.

“We're not going to bow down to a dictator,” Harvey said. “We're going to rise up. We're going to grow bigger and stronger until this dictatorship is gone.”
Protesters gather in Kansas City's Country Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year. The No Kings movement seeks to protest the actions of the Trump administration and protect democracy, according to organizers.
Protesters gather in Kansas City's Country Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year. The No Kings movement seeks to protest the actions of the Trump administration and protect democracy, according to organizers.

The first No Kings protests were held four months ago. The ongoing government shutdown and immigration enforcement crackdowns across the country are some reasons why organizers believed another day of protest was necessary.

“They're going to extremes, you know, to empower the Trump regime and enrich themselves and their billionaire friends while cutting jobs and services to the rest of us,” Harvey said. “It's just gone too far.”

Harvey said the rallies on Saturday will allow protesters to speak out on a grander scale than President Donald Trump or his administration ever has.

“We're on track to make Saturday the biggest day of mass protests of our lifetimes, and all just to save democracy. And what a glorious day that's going to be,” Harvey said.

A group of counter-protesters also gathered across the street.

Protesters are gathering at Kansas City's Country Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year to protest the actions of the Trump administration.
Protesters are gathering at Kansas City's Country Club Plaza for the second No Kings rally of the year to protest the actions of the Trump administration.
John and Naomi Shipp protest at Kansas City's No Kings rally. “We’re in bad trouble,” Naomi Shipp said. “I am here, because I don’t know what else to do.”
John and Naomi Shipp protest at Kansas City's No Kings rally. “We’re in bad trouble,” Naomi Shipp said. “I am here, because I don’t know what else to do.”

Across the state line, protesters gathered in at least two locations in Johnson County — at 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park and at Johnson County Community College.

Roseanna Pollina is a former therapist in Prairie Village, Kansas, who now works with victims of sex trafficking. She started protesting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the college and moved to the Overland Park intersection at 1 p.m., joining hundreds of other Kansans.

Roseanna Pollina protests at a No Kings rally at 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park, Kansas.
Roseanna Pollina protests at a No Kings rally at 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park, Kansas.

This story will be updated throughout the day.
