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Kansas City pushed to reconsider César Chávez street name and murals after abuse allegations

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Outdoor photo of a city street with a church and homes in the background. In foreground is a street sign that reads "Avenida Cesar E. Chavez" on one sign "Belleview" on the other.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
The intersection of Belleview and Avenida Cesar E. Chavez on March 19, 2026 bears the namesake of the Mexican American labor leader and civil rights activist.

Kansas City previously honored farmworker advocate and union leader César Chávez with murals and a street in his name on the Westside. But some community leaders are reconsidering after a bombshell investigation accused him of sexually abusing multiple girls and women.

Rebecca Amezcua-Hogan grew up listening to stories about the oppression of Latinos and their fight for civil rights. She often heard the name César Chávez.

“Chávez was an icon, growing up,” said Amezcua-Hogan, now 31 and running for the Kansas City Council’s 4th District. “He did tons for the Hispanic Latino movement, visibility, labor rights.”

Those stories followed her when she moved to Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood about five years ago. She was amazed by how the neighborhood honored Chávez. Part of 23rd street carries the name, Avenida César E Chávez, and a mural is visible farther down the road.

Like many within that community, Amezcua-Hogan was shocked and disturbed by a bombshell report from The New York Times detailing Chávez's history of allegedly sexually abusing women within his own movements.

“This is not something that we expected or thought of behavior that would be conducted by somebody that we all looked up to,” she said.

She says it’s time to rethink how Chávez is remembered throughout the city. In an online statement, Amezcua-Hogan said Kansas City "must begin the process of removing Chávez’s name from 23rd Street Trafficway in the Westside.”

Mural of Cesar Chavez
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Mural of César Chávez located in Kansas City's Westside.

Cesar Chávez was known for leading American labor and civil rights movements in advocating for better treatment for farm workers. In 1962, he cofounded the United Farm Workers (UFW), a union fighting for workers’ rights.

Chávez is accused of sexually abusing multiple women during his time as the president of the UFW, some of whom were underage. One, Dolores Huerta, helped co-found the organization with him.

Local historian Dr. Gene T. Chavez, no relation to César, met with Chávez and his family before the icon died in 1993. Gene Chavez said that while he didn’t know about the allegations until the New York Times broke the story this week, allegations of civil rights leaders taking advantage of their followers come out all too often.

“It's sad to realize that the balance of power is taken advantage of by individuals who have the opportunity to exert power over others,” said Gene Chavez.

Now that the abuse allegations have come to light, Gene suspects people will tell Chávez’s history differently.

“Not only in street names, building names, but even in books and children's books,” said Gene Chavez. “Yet, the Achilles heel, so to speak, needs to be placed in balance with the work that he accomplished.”

A large colorful mural painted on a stone staircase depicts the Latino civil rights activist, Cesar Chavez, and various other Mexican-American iconography.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Juan Moya's Gage Park Cesar Chavez mural.

Amezcua-Hogan says that, though his intentions were noble, Chávez was just one man behind the movement. She says it is time to recognize those who supported him.

“To tie that along with the stories that we are hearing now, and how often Hispanic women, that we're erased in a lot of these conversations,” she said. ”Recentering them, and instead of making it about one single person, talking about the movement.”

She says the city council should reach out immediately to get community input on renaming the part of 23rd Street named after the labor rights leader

Current Fourth District Councilman Crispin Rea condemned Cesar Chávez’s actions in an online statement. He said that he is working with the Westside community to reevaluate his legacy.
Tags
News Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Councilhistoric preservationsexual abuseWest Sidecivil rightsLatinoscommunity
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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