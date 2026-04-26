© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City and surrounding counties under severe weather warnings into Sunday evening

KCUR | By Laura Ziegler
Published April 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM CDT
An afternoon thunderstorm sweeps through the Flint Hills at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Strong City, Kansas.
Jim Richardson
An afternoon thunderstorm sweeps through the Flint Hills at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Strong City, Kansas.

Much of the Kansas City area are under a severe thunderstorm watch or warning, with the chance of tornados later on. Isolated damage from heavy winds and rain coming in from around the Metro.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The National Weather Service is cautioning residents of the Metro and surrounding counties to stay alert as the area remains under severe storm warnings. The threat of hazardous weather remains throughout Sunday night for northwest and northcentral Missouri and northeast Kansas. Johnson, Linn and Miami counties are under flood advisories until 8:15 p.m.

No funnel clouds have been reported touching down, but strong winds and heavy rains along with isolated power outages have occurred.

A tornado watch is in place for parts of the southern Metro and meteorologists say there remains the risk of tornados overnight.

Tags
News weatherNational Weather Servicetornadoes
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR