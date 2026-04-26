Kansas City and surrounding counties under severe weather warnings into Sunday evening

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The National Weather Service is cautioning residents of the Metro and surrounding counties to stay alert as the area remains under severe storm warnings. The threat of hazardous weather remains throughout Sunday night for northwest and northcentral Missouri and northeast Kansas. Johnson, Linn and Miami counties are under flood advisories until 8:15 p.m.

No funnel clouds have been reported touching down, but strong winds and heavy rains along with isolated power outages have occurred.

A tornado watch is in place for parts of the southern Metro and meteorologists say there remains the risk of tornados overnight.