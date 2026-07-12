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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City crews waste no time cleaning up FIFA Fan Festival after final World Cup match

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published July 12, 2026 at 1:59 PM CDT
Crews clean up after Fan Fest in Kansas City
Sam Zeff
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KCUR 89.3
Crews clean up Fan Fest on Sunday morning following the final World Cup match in Kansas City.

Work crews were up early Sunday morning clearing away Fan Fest from the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. The city hosted its final World Cup match on Saturday, when Argentina defeated Switzerland.

Workers in trucks, carts and forklifts were buzzing around Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival grounds Sunday morning, the day after Argentina defeated Switzerland in the city's final World Cup match.

The city, which has hosted six World Cup matches and hundreds of thousands of Fan Fest visitors, expects everything to be back to normal by July 24.

For the first time since June 11, when Fan Fest opened, traffic flowed down Main Street, where it had been blocked in front by the Federal Reserve building by barriers and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.

The huge law enforcement presence, which included police from 11 states supplementing Kansas City's 1,100 officers, apparently kept the festivities quite peaceful.

The Kansas City Police Department said it made only eight arrests during the entire event: three at Arrowhead Stadium and five at Fan Fest.

Increased bus operations meant to serve World Cup visitors by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority also dialed back Sunday.

The routes returning to normal operations are:

  • 12, 12th Street
  • 24, Independence
  • 31, 31st Street
  • 39, 39th Street
  • 47, Martin Luther King Jr.
  • 63, 63rd Street
  • 201, North Oak

The KC Streetcar Authority said it saw record ridership during Fan Fest.

Kansas City's role in the 2026 World Cup may be largely over, but the tournament isn't. Semifinal matches will take place this week, with the final match scheduled for Sunday, July 19, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And two teams that have made their base camp in Kansas City — Argentina and England — are still in play. They will face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Kansas City has drawn national and international attention during the tournament.

“Not since the 1920s, when Kansas City was the 'Paris of the Plains' because it was still a place that served alcohol during Prohibition, has it stood shoulder to shoulder with New York and Los Angeles, local boosters say," the New York Times reported this weekend.
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News soccerWorld Cup KCWorld CupNational WWI Museum and MemorialkcpdKansas City Police Department
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
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