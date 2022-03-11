Welcome to Womontown

Cotton growing only accounts for a small fraction of Kansas farm production. But as David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports, a combination of global warming, dwindling water and new infrastructure might set the stage for southwest Kansas to become cotton country.

Back in the 1990s, a group of queer Kansas City women were fed up with harassment and housing discrimination. So they transformed 12 city blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood into a radical enclave by and for women. Suzanne Hogan tells us more in this special episode of KCUR's podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.

