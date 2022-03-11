© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Welcome to Womontown

Published March 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Fed up with harassment, a group of queer Kansas City women create a new type of community in the 1990s. Plus, global warming and a dwindling water supply has some Kansas farmers taking a risk on cotton.

Cotton growing only accounts for a small fraction of Kansas farm production. But as David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports, a combination of global warming, dwindling water and new infrastructure might set the stage for southwest Kansas to become cotton country.

Back in the 1990s, a group of queer Kansas City women were fed up with harassment and housing discrimination. So they transformed 12 city blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood into a radical enclave by and for women. Suzanne Hogan tells us more in this special episode of KCUR's podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
