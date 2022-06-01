How Kansas City helped unite the gay rights movement

Most people consider the Stonewall uprising the start of the American gay rights movement. But gay rights groups had already been around for two decades by the time New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in June 1969 — including here in Kansas City. Powered by a group of determined volunteers and a donated printing press, Kansas City activist Drew Shafer helped create a crucial gay rights network in 1966. KCUR's Mackenzie Martin tells us the story of Kansas City's part in gay liberation from A People's History of Kansas City.

For decades, the lead industry characterized lead poisoning as a problem of poor people and minorities to protect its sales during the 20th century. In the meantime, Americans continued to be exposed to the health threat. The Midwest Newsroom’s Niara Savage spoke with John Jay College historian and professor Gerald Markowitz about how the lead industry used racial bias to divert the public's attention away from the risks of the toxin.

