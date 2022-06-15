Where's the wheat, Kansas?

A large-scale drought has taken hold in western Kansas, leaving many wheat farmers with around half of their annual yield. As if a drop in U.S. exports wasn't bad enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a stop to a major world producer of wheat. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter David Condos and western Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke about the consequences of such a shortage.

