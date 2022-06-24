Eric Greitens campaigns on ‘hunting' fellow Republicans

Former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens has found himself in the news once again with a provocative online ad advocating for "hunting" politicians in his own party. The ad has been condemned by Missouri's police union and other groups. It's also revived attention to recent abuse allegations against Greitens and the past sexual misconduct that forced him to resign as governor.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with UMKC associate professors Debra Leiter and Rebecca Best about Greitens' strategy and whether the ad should be given oxygen at all.

"We're all talking about it, so I think in some ways it's done what it was intended to do," Leiter said.

