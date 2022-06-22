Advocating for violence in a campaign ad might get attention, but will it get votes?

In the 38-second ad, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is holding a shotgun as he and film extras enact a raid on a RINO (Republican in name only) home.

University of Missouri - Kansas City political science Professor Debra Leiter said the ad was meant "to do something really important in primary elections, which is to get people talking about an individual candidate."

Leiter said the strategy is "risky," as it certainly got people's attention. However, it will need "to convince voters you can win in November" and only time will tell if this calculated risk will pay off.

For fellow Professor Rebecca Best, the concern is "the further normalization of political violence in our society." Those who have viewed the ad, Best said, " should be appalled when we see something like this."

