Advocating for violence in a campaign ad might get attention, but will it get votes?

Published June 22, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the press on Feb. 22, 2022 after filing to run for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat. Greitens is one candidate in a crowded field, with at least five other Republicans running for the same position. The primary is on Aug. 2.
Sarah Kellogg
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is running for the U.S. Senate. His latest digital ad has drawn criticism for promoting violence.

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens's latest digital ad encourages supporters to get a "hunting permit" to go after those who are Republican in name only.

In the 38-second ad, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is holding a shotgun as he and film extras enact a raid on a RINO (Republican in name only) home.

University of Missouri - Kansas City political science Professor Debra Leiter said the ad was meant "to do something really important in primary elections, which is to get people talking about an individual candidate."

Leiter said the strategy is "risky," as it certainly got people's attention. However, it will need "to convince voters you can win in November" and only time will tell if this calculated risk will pay off.

For fellow Professor Rebecca Best, the concern is "the further normalization of political violence in our society." Those who have viewed the ad, Best said, " should be appalled when we see something like this."

  • Debra Leiter, associate professor in the Department of Political Science, University of Missouri-Kansas City
  • Rebecca Best, associate professor in the Department of Political Science, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Up To Date PodcastpoliticsElectionsU.S. SenateviolenceEric Greitensadvertising
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
