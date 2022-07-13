Kansas churches join abortion amendment fight

Religious institutions in Kansas have become election advocates, voicing their opinions on the August 2 abortion vote. The proposed constitutional amendment would strip the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution, possibly paving the way for a statewide ban. Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports why this is allowed and what it looks like for Kansas congregations.

Prices for wheat are high, but Kansas farmers may not be able to take advantage of the thriving market. Drought throughout the Great Plains means less wheat, and less wheat means less profit. Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert talks to Kansas farmers about how this affects their bottom line.

