Kansas City Today
Kansas City Today

Kansas churches join abortion amendment fight

Published July 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT


Religious institutions generally avoid taking a stance during election cycles, but the anti-abortion amendment in Kansas' August primary offers a rare chance for churches to make their positions known. Plus, a drought in Kansas is devastating this year's wheat harvest, even as prices are at a historic high.

Religious institutions in Kansas have become election advocates, voicing their opinions on the August 2 abortion vote. The proposed constitutional amendment would strip the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution, possibly paving the way for a statewide ban. Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports why this is allowed and what it looks like for Kansas congregations.

Prices for wheat are high, but Kansas farmers may not be able to take advantage of the thriving market. Drought throughout the Great Plains means less wheat, and less wheat means less profit. Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert talks to Kansas farmers about how this affects their bottom line.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
