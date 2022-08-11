Where Black Kansas Citians could live the American Dream

After 60 years of operation, one of the nation's oldest Black-owned housing co-ops may be in trouble. Parade Park, once a bastion of the "American Dream," has fallen into disrepair and faces foreclosure. KCUR's podcast A People's History of Kansas City dug into the past of this historic neighborhood and why its future looks so grim.

From bus drivers to teachers, school districts are finding it difficult to fill critical positions as the new year begins. Independence, Missouri, is the latest district to consider a big change: Shortening the school week to four days. St. Louis Public Radio's Kate Grumke spoke with Associate Professor Jon Turner about the effectiveness of a shorter school week.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.