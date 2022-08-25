Foster kids kept away from their birth parents due to a lack of social workers

With almost 900 kids in foster care and just 19 social workers, Jackson County Children’s Division is short hundreds of workers and has the worst case-overload problem in the state.

That means parents are going for months at a time without seeing their kids. KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports on why so many social workers left the field and never came back.

The Missouri Senate conservative caucus, which slowed down debates and pushed amendments relating to transgender student athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has disbanded.

Claiming a victory for their views, the caucus is now calling for more unity within the Republican Party. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the Missouri Independent's Jason Hancock to break down this story.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.