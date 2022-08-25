© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Foster kids kept away from their birth parents due to a lack of social workers

Published August 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jackson County is facing a shortage of social workers, forcing birth parents to miss court-ordered visits with their children. Plus, the Missouri Senate's controversial conservative caucus has disbanded, leaving behind moral victories and calls for unity.

With almost 900 kids in foster care and just 19 social workers, Jackson County Children’s Division is short hundreds of workers and has the worst case-overload problem in the state.

That means parents are going for months at a time without seeing their kids. KCUR's Laura Ziegler reports on why so many social workers left the field and never came back.

The Missouri Senate conservative caucus, which slowed down debates and pushed amendments relating to transgender student athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has disbanded.

Claiming a victory for their views, the caucus is now calling for more unity within the Republican Party. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the Missouri Independent's Jason Hancock to break down this story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today foster caresocial workJackson CountyConservativesMissouriMissouri GOPMissouri government
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
