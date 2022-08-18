© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Missouri Senate's 'conservative caucus' disbands, calling for more unity in state GOP

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
The Missouri GOP as of late has been split up into two factions, preventing the party from furthering certain policy initiatives.

In the Missouri Senate, the Republican Party has been split into two factions—Republican leadership and the conservative caucus—since 2018. But now, the seven members of the latter group have chosen to disband.

These senators, who in the past have pushed controversial amendments involving transgender athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, are now calling for more unity in the Missouri GOP. However, they do so with a hope that leadership within the party changes.

Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent joined KCUR's Up To Date to break down the latest on this story.

Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri GOPpoliticsGovernmentMissouri General Assembly
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
