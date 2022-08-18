The Missouri Senate's 'conservative caucus' disbands, calling for more unity in state GOP
In the Missouri Senate, the Republican Party has been split into two factions—Republican leadership and the conservative caucus—since 2018. But now, the seven members of the latter group have chosen to disband.
These senators, who in the past have pushed controversial amendments involving transgender athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, are now calling for more unity in the Missouri GOP. However, they do so with a hope that leadership within the party changes.
Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent joined KCUR's Up To Date to break down the latest on this story.
- Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent