Missouri's controversial new voter ID law

New voting laws went into effect in Missouri on Aug. 28. One rule now requires voters to produce a form of government-issued photo identification or be required to fill out a provisional ballot. Supporters say they'll help preserve election integrity, but opponents say the risk of voter fraud is overstated, and that this law is really designed to discourage some people from voting. It's already facing lawsuits from voting rights groups.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a major advocate for the new policies, about how this new law will impact voters come November.

