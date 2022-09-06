© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri's controversial new voter ID law

Published September 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri's Secretary of State defends a new election law requiring anyone who wants to cast a ballot to have a form of government-issued photo identification. Two lawsuits have already been filed to block the restrictions from taking effect.

New voting laws went into effect in Missouri on Aug. 28. One rule now requires voters to produce a form of government-issued photo identification or be required to fill out a provisional ballot. Supporters say they'll help preserve election integrity, but opponents say the risk of voter fraud is overstated, and that this law is really designed to discourage some people from voting. It's already facing lawsuits from voting rights groups.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a major advocate for the new policies, about how this new law will impact voters come November.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

