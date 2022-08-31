Missouri secretary of state to registered voters: 'You will be able to vote and your vote will count'

New voting laws that went into effect in Missouri on Aug. 28 include the requirement that voters need government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot.

That can be a current Missouri driver or non-driver license, a non-expired military ID or veteran's ID card, or a non-expired U.S. passport. Even a government-issued photo ID that expired after the most recent general election in 2020 will be good this November.

Secretary of State John Ashcroft says the new law "makes it a little bit more difficult to cheat" and pointed to a 2016 race for the Missouri House that involved voter fraud.

Ashcroft was emphatic that even if you don't have one of the acceptable forms of identification when you get to the polls, you can still vote with a provisional ballot.

That ballot will count if you make it back to your polling place on Election Day with acceptable identification or if the signature you provide on the provisional ballot is verified as matching the signature on your voter registration record.

There is still time to get the required photo ID. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through its license offices, can provide one non-driver license for free to people who want a photo ID to vote; they must bring the necessary documents.

Ashcroft also pointed out that his office can help voters obtain some of those documents, including ones from other states and the federal government for which his office will cover the fees.

