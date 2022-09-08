© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Kansas congresswoman Sharice Davids

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The race for Kansas' 3rd congressional district is tighter than it was in 2020, and no one knows that more than incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids. Finding herself in a more conservative district after Republican redistricting, Davids says the two key issues for voters are managing inflation and access to reproductive health care.

Rep. Sharice Davids has served Kansas' 3rd congressional district since being elected in 2018, but since then, the layout of her district has changed. With the addition of rural areas and the ousting of half of Wyandotte County, Davids is now representing — and running for re-election in — more conservative territory.

Davids acknowledges that she has some learning to do, but she's confident that her track record will win her another term in the U.S. House. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Davids about lowering consumer costs and expanding abortion access after the recent Roe v. Wade decision and Kansas abortion amendment defeat.

You can also hear Ellison's interview with Davids' Republican opponent, Amanda Adkins.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today Sharice DavidsKansas' 3rd DistrictElectionsKansas Elections 2022U.S. House of Representatives
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love