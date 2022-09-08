Kansas congresswoman Sharice Davids

Rep. Sharice Davids has served Kansas' 3rd congressional district since being elected in 2018, but since then, the layout of her district has changed. With the addition of rural areas and the ousting of half of Wyandotte County, Davids is now representing — and running for re-election in — more conservative territory.

Davids acknowledges that she has some learning to do, but she's confident that her track record will win her another term in the U.S. House. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Davids about lowering consumer costs and expanding abortion access after the recent Roe v. Wade decision and Kansas abortion amendment defeat.

You can also hear Ellison's interview with Davids' Republican opponent, Amanda Adkins.

