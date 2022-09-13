Will Missouri's abortion ban hurt Republicans?

Despite Missourians' displeasure with the state's abortion ban, it doesn't seem to be affecting their voting habits. A St. Louis University and YouGov poll found that 75% of Missouri voters believe that there should be exceptions for rape and incest, yet Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who enacted the ban, maintains a significant lead in the race for U.S. Senate. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum outlines these discrepancies.

The 988 hotline was created to assist those who are in mental health crises. After the hotline's introduction, Missouri saw a 30% increase in callers to crisis help centers. Despite its success, some advocates question if the hotline will continue to be funded in the long term. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem reports.

