Why are Kansas City's intersections so terrible?

A user on the Kansas City subreddit asked the question: "What is the most cursed intersection in Kansas City?" Residents named over 40 places with poor sidewalks, no crosswalks and speedy drivers. Out of all these answers, however, five places kept showing up.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley about where these "cursed" intersections were located and how they're being changed — or not.

