Does KCPD discriminate against officers of color?

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the hiring practices of the Kansas City Police Department in response to allegations the organization discriminates against people of color. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks with KCUR's Steve Kraske about the inquiry and how to hold those who wear the badge accountable.

