© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Mayor Lucas: DOJ investigation of the Kansas City Police Department is 'a very big deal'

Published September 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
062520 Quinton Lucas and local faith leaders by Lisa Rodriguez.JPG
Lisa Rodriguez
/
KCUR
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says "it is not impossible to change the way these things are" when it comes to diversity at the Kansas City Police Department. He cites Miami and Los Angeles as cities who have built more diverse police forces.

"I think we need to do a better job of understanding what are the concerns — particularly of Black officers," says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in response to the Department of Justice's probe into the Kansas City Police Department.

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the Kansas City Police Department following allegations of racism and harassment within the department.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says the investigation should be welcomed, because he believes the Board of Police Commissioners needs to do a better job of understanding the concerns of Black officers.

"If you have a groundswell of Black officers or Latino officers or women who are saying, well, y'know, I don't feel like I was able to get the same opportunities as others, as has been claimed, then I think that has a huge impact on our ability to recruit Blacks outside of the department now to get new people in," says Lucas.

He joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the investigation, the city's new plan to address homelessness, the potential for a new Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City and other topics.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)city hallKansas City MayormayorhomelessnessGovernmentkcpdpoliceU.S. Department of JusticeKansas City Royalsdowntownurban development
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content