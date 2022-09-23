Mayor Lucas: DOJ investigation of the Kansas City Police Department is 'a very big deal'

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the Kansas City Police Department following allegations of racism and harassment within the department.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says the investigation should be welcomed, because he believes the Board of Police Commissioners needs to do a better job of understanding the concerns of Black officers.

"If you have a groundswell of Black officers or Latino officers or women who are saying, well, y'know, I don't feel like I was able to get the same opportunities as others, as has been claimed, then I think that has a huge impact on our ability to recruit Blacks outside of the department now to get new people in," says Lucas.

He joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the investigation, the city's new plan to address homelessness, the potential for a new Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City and other topics.

