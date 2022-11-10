Gov. Laura Kelly wins reelection in a Republican Kansas

After the midterms, Kansas' government is a great example of how the rest of the nation looks: divided. Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won her reelection bid, giving solidly-red Kansas another four years with a Democratic governor.

Meanwhile, the conservative firebrand Kris Kobach, who made national headlines during his two terms as secretary of state, secured a comeback by winning his race for attorney general. The Kansas News Services' Dylan Lysen talks about the journey these two took to win their races.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin.