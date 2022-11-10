© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

Gov. Laura Kelly wins reelection in a Republican Kansas

Published November 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

Two very close races have been called in Kansas: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, with about a 1.5% lead over her Republican opponent, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. And Republican Kris Kobach beat Democrat Chris Mann by about 2 points in his bid for attorney general.

After the midterms, Kansas' government is a great example of how the rest of the nation looks: divided. Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won her reelection bid, giving solidly-red Kansas another four years with a Democratic governor.

Meanwhile, the conservative firebrand Kris Kobach, who made national headlines during his two terms as secretary of state, secured a comeback by winning his race for attorney general. The Kansas News Services' Dylan Lysen talks about the journey these two took to win their races.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas Elections 2022ElectionsMidtermsLaura KellyKris Kobach
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content