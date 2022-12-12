'Book banning by another means'

Local libraries could soon find themselves without state funding after a recent rule proposal by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. The rule seeks "to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials" and requires libraries to certify their compliance in writing or risk the loss of funding.

In response, 12 former library directors and administrators penned a letter of opposition that was recently sent to Ashcroft.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with two of the letter's signatories: former director of the Trails Regional Library Karen Hicklin and retired director of the Mid-Continent Public Library Steven Potter. Ashcroft did not respond to a request for comment.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.