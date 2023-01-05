What we're watching in the Missouri and Kansas legislatures this year

With redistricting out of the way, politicians in Missouri's capital are hoping that this new legislative session will allow them to shine light on their own priorities. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg reports.

Recent elections in Kansas kept in place a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled Legislature. Despite that, Gov. Laura Kelly is confident she can find a way to get things done when the session begins on Jan. 9. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about the state of Kansas politics.

