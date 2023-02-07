Even some local fans feel uneasy about the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City is teeming with excitement since the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. On Sunday, they’ll play in their third Super Bowl in four seasons. But KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports that some fans find the controversies surrounding the team, the sport, and the NFL too much to gloss over.

In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, digital archivists are capturing the history in images — more than 300,000 images to be exact. Julie Denesha reports for KCUR that they’ve been digitizing the negatives for several years.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.