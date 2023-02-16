How public schools in Kansas City, Kansas, reduced homelessness

All school districts are required by federal law to help homeless children stay in school. In Kansas City, Kansas, the school district has gone even further, and cut student homelessness in half since 2015. Reporters Barbara Shelly and Jodi Fortino talk about what the school district does to get families on their feet, and how other schools have tried to replicate their success.

