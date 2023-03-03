A redesigned and more diverse art museum

The fourth floor gallery of the University of Kansas' Spencer Museum of Art has undergone a makeover. Curators hope to cater to a wider audience with a more diverse array of artwork, and they've also partnered with local writers to help respond to the chosen art. KCUR's Julie Denesha has the story.

This week saw the sudden passing of a Kansas City jazz great. A member of the jazz duo the McFadden Brothers, Ronald McFadden is remembered as a gifted singer, saxophonist and tap-dancer. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with singer David Basse and musician Greg Carroll about McFadden's life and legacy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate