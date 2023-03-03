© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A redesigned and more diverse art museum

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
The Spencer Museum of Art has a new gallery and curators have been deliberate in their selection of more diverse artwork — and an unexpected literary twist. Plus: The Kansas City jazz community is mourning the sudden loss of Ronald McFadden, legendary tap-dancer and musician and one half of the McFadden Brothers.

The fourth floor gallery of the University of Kansas' Spencer Museum of Art has undergone a makeover. Curators hope to cater to a wider audience with a more diverse array of artwork, and they've also partnered with local writers to help respond to the chosen art. KCUR's Julie Denesha has the story.

This week saw the sudden passing of a Kansas City jazz great. A member of the jazz duo the McFadden Brothers, Ronald McFadden is remembered as a gifted singer, saxophonist and tap-dancer. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with singer David Basse and musician Greg Carroll about McFadden's life and legacy.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

