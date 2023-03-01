© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City’s jazz community mourns the sudden loss of performer Ronald McFadden

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
image_6487327 (5).JPG
Courtesy of the American Jazz Museum
/
In 2022, the McFadden brothers were inducted into the Jazz Walk of Fame in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine District

McFadden, was one-half of the internationally known McFadden Brothers. He died, passed unexpectedly after a performance with his brother Lonnie McFadden at the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City lost one of its best-known jazz stars when Ronald McFadden died on Monday. As part of the Kansas City jazz duo the McFadden Brothers, he was known for his performances with his brother, Lonnie McFadden, where he sang, tap danced and played the saxophone.

McFadden's death, after a performance at the Loews Hotel with his brother Lonnie on Monday, stunned Greg Carroll, a vibraphonist, former chief executive officer of the American Jazz Museum and leader of Kansas City Jazz Alive. He said he couldn't believe the news and it gave him a numb feeling.

"I thought Ronald was fine. I even had a chance to watch him do his thing back in October and he seemed to be in great health," Carroll said. "So I just, I couldn't believe it. I had to make several phone calls to see if it was true."

Up To Date host Steve Kraske, who interviewed the McFadden Brothers last year, called the brothers consummate entertainers. Ronald and his brother Lonnie were among the few who performed tap dancing as well as singing and playing instruments.

Carrol said even though Ronald McFadden played the saxophone and sang, Ronald knew his two main instruments were his left foot and his right foot.

Carroll and David Basse, singer and host of the syndicated jazz program “Jazz with David Basse,” joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the passing of Ronald McFadden and his influence on Kansas City and jazz.

  • David Basse, singer and host of the syndicated jazz program “Jazz with David Basse”
  • Greg Carroll, vibraphonist, former chief executive officer of the American Jazz Museum and leader of Kansas City Jazz Alive
Tags
Up To Date Arts & CulturejazzKansas City Missouri (KCMO)saxophone18th and Vine
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content